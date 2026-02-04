Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is a commercial secure code training tool by CMD+CTRL Security. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
Skills development platform for secure software development training
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing CMD+CTRL Base Camp vs Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion for your secure code training needs.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp: Skills development platform for secure software development training. built by CMD+CTRL Security. Core capabilities include Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs..
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp differentiates with Role-based training paths for SDLC roles, 250+ courses covering multiple languages and frameworks, 125+ guided practical labs. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion differentiates with Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp is developed by CMD+CTRL Security. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CMD+CTRL Base Camp and Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Education. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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