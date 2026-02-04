Teams responsible for closing the secure coding gap in developers should pick CMD+CTRL Base Camp for its 125+ guided labs that force hands-on practice instead of passive video consumption. The platform covers 11 distinct cyber range environments and aligns training to OWASP, NIST, PCI, and CWE standards, meaning your compliance audit won't require separate tooling. Skip this if your developers need real-time IDE integration or if you expect the tool to automatically detect and remediate vulnerable code in production; Base Camp trains people, not infrastructure.

Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion

Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.