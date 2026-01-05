Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is a commercial secure code training tool by PentesterLab. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking
Security teams and developers who need hands-on web application penetration testing skills should choose PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking because it teaches exploitation at the code level, not just button-clicking, which actually sticks when your team faces real vulnerabilities. Over 600 labs built on actual CVEs and 700 instructional videos create a learning path that maps to NIST PR.AT and PR.PS outcomes, meaning your staff can actually demonstrate competency. Skip this if your organization needs concurrent team collaboration features or wants to avoid self-directed learning; PentesterLab works best for committed individual practitioners willing to move at their own pace.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking vs Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion for your secure code training needs.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking differentiates with Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion differentiates with Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is developed by PentesterLab. Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking and Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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