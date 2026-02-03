Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. Start Left® SBDE is a commercial secure code training tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
Development teams struggling to close the gap between security findings and actual developer behavior should choose Start Left® SBDE; it embeds just-in-time training directly into CI/CD pipelines tied to real SAST, SCA, and DAST results rather than treating security awareness as a separate compliance checkbox. The gamified Security Champions program with leaderboards and measurable adoption metrics creates accountability that generic training platforms skip, and the policy-driven guardrails enforce decisions across pipelines without slowing deployments. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response workflows or detection-focused capabilities; Start Left® is purpose-built for shifting left on training and governance, not for managing post-breach operations.
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion vs Start Left® SBDE for your secure code training needs.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion differentiates with Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support. Start Left® SBDE differentiates with Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. Start Left® SBDE is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion and Start Left® SBDE serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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