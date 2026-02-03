Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..

Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.