Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.

Security Compass Application Security Training

Development teams building secure code habits from day one should use Security Compass Application Security Training for its role-based curriculum that actually maps to what developers write, not generic security theater. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and runs on cloud infrastructure that scales from startups to enterprises without forced redesigns. Skip this if your developers already have hands-on lab experience baked into your SDLC or if you need a tool that also scans code; Security Compass trains people, not binaries.