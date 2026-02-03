Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is a commercial secure code training tool by Practical DevSecOps. Security Compass Application Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Security Compass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion
Development teams in startups and mid-markets that can't afford full security staff should use Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion to shift vulnerability detection left, where developers can actually fix code before it ships. The program covers NIST PR.AT awareness and training across secure code review, threat modeling, and CI/CD pipeline security, meaning engineers walk away with actionable skills, not just compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your org needs to train security analysts or architects; this is developer-focused and assumes zero prior security knowledge.
Security Compass Application Security Training
Development teams building secure code habits from day one should use Security Compass Application Security Training for its role-based curriculum that actually maps to what developers write, not generic security theater. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function and runs on cloud infrastructure that scales from startups to enterprises without forced redesigns. Skip this if your developers already have hands-on lab experience baked into your SDLC or if you need a tool that also scans code; Security Compass trains people, not binaries.
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
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Common questions about comparing Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion vs Security Compass Application Security Training for your secure code training needs.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion: Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities. built by Practical DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Self-paced learning mode, Browser-based lab access, 24/7 instructor support..
Security Compass Application Security Training: A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements. built by Security Compass..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion is developed by Practical DevSecOps. Security Compass Application Security Training is developed by Security Compass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion and Security Compass Application Security Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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