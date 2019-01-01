Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Levo Runtime Application Security is a commercial api security tool by Levo. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Levo Runtime Application Security
Teams building AI-native applications or maintaining sprawling API ecosystems should choose Levo Runtime Application Security because it actually discovers and monitors machine-to-machine traffic that traditional WAFs and API gateways miss. The eBPF-based collection works without agents, and the unified runtime graph connecting APIs, LLMs, and agents gives you visibility into attack surfaces that don't show up in your inventory tools. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly monolithic, on-prem applications with minimal API footprint; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
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Common questions about comparing Levo Runtime Application Security vs Orca API Security for your api security needs.
Levo Runtime Application Security: Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection. built by Levo. Core capabilities include Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Levo Runtime Application Security differentiates with Runtime API and AI asset discovery and monitoring, Authentication scope and identity capture for machine-to-machine traffic, Unified runtime graph connecting APIs, agents, LLMs, and MCP servers. Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection.
Levo Runtime Application Security is developed by Levo. Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Levo Runtime Application Security integrates with Kubernetes, SAST tools, SCA tools. Orca API Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Levo Runtime Application Security and Orca API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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