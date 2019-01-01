Operant AI API Threat Protection: Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and cataloging across all environments, Visual API graphs showing attack paths and risk contexts, Inline runtime API threat protection..

Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.