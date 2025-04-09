Fortra Brand Protection

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing scattered brand abuse across social platforms, dark web listings, and counterfeit marketplaces should pick Fortra Brand Protection because it consolidates monitoring and takedown workflows that would otherwise require five separate vendor contracts. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk and adverse event analysis cycle, meaning you get detection and response tied together rather than alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is internal threat intelligence or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Fortra's strength is external threat surface, not endpoint correlation.