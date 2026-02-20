Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.