Netcraft Domain Protection: Detects, monitors, and disrupts domain impersonation and brand abuse attacks. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Look-alike domain detection and monitoring, Multi-source threat data collection from CT logs, DNS, zone files, and abuse reports, Automated takedown submission for confirmed malicious domains..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.