Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.