Memcyco Digital Impersonation: Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of impersonating domains and fake sites, Real-time user warnings when accessing fraudulent sites, Tracking of individual victims and attack devices across attack phases..

Memcyco Fraud Detection: Real-time fraud detection platform protecting against website spoofing & ATO. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time website spoofing detection, Account takeover (ATO) prevention, Website cloning detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.