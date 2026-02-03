Memcyco Digital Impersonation: Real-time detection and disruption of digital impersonation and brand scams. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of impersonating domains and fake sites, Real-time user warnings when accessing fraudulent sites, Tracking of individual victims and attack devices across attack phases..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.