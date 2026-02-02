Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Group IB. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Osintleak. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting brand reputation across e-commerce and SaaS will get the most from Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform, which actually finds counterfeits and phishing campaigns on dark web paste sites before your customers do. The neural network-based detection combined with automated takedown workflows means your team spends time on enforcement, not triage; NIST's DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms the platform prioritizes continuous detection and rapid incident analysis over investigation tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal network visibility or endpoint response; Group-IB is external threat hunting, not incident containment.
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting credential leaks before they hit your production environment should run OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence; its multi-selector search across surface, deep, and dark web sources plus real-time alerting catches exposed assets competitors miss during triage. The tool maps cleanly to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning you get risk visibility and continuous monitoring without needing separate darknet subscriptions. Skip this if your team lacks 2-3 hours monthly to operationalize alerts or if you're looking for a single vendor to handle both leak detection and incident response; OSINTLeak is focused, not sprawling.
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform vs OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence: Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure. built by Osintleak. Core capabilities include Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform differentiates with Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence differentiates with Multi-field search across 17+ selectors including, Real-time monitoring of surface, deep, and dark we, AI-powered reverse image search.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by Group IB. OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence is developed by Osintleak. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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