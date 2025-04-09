CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..

Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.