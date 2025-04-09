Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CybelAngel. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in exposed credentials and forgotten cloud assets will find real value in CybelAngel's daily monitoring of 6 billion data points paired with dedicated analyst support; the dark web credential intelligence catches breaches before attackers weaponize them at scale. The vendor's inclusion of M&A due diligence and third-party risk assessment means you're not bolting on separate tools for those critical workflows. Skip this if your organization needs continuous endpoint detection or internal network visibility; CybelAngel is exclusively external-facing and won't replace your internal monitoring stack.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting brand reputation across e-commerce and SaaS will get the most from Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform, which actually finds counterfeits and phishing campaigns on dark web paste sites before your customers do. The neural network-based detection combined with automated takedown workflows means your team spends time on enforcement, not triage; NIST's DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms the platform prioritizes continuous detection and rapid incident analysis over investigation tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal network visibility or endpoint response; Group-IB is external threat hunting, not incident containment.
External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
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Common questions about comparing CybelAngel Attack Surface Management vs Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management: External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention. built by CybelAngel. Core capabilities include Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence..
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily scanning and monitoring of 6 billion data points, Attack surface management for exposed assets and vulnerabilities, Dark web monitoring for credential intelligence. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform differentiates with Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management is developed by CybelAngel. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management and Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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