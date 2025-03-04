Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..

Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.