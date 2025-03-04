Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting brand reputation across e-commerce and SaaS will get the most from Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform, which actually finds counterfeits and phishing campaigns on dark web paste sites before your customers do. The neural network-based detection combined with automated takedown workflows means your team spends time on enforcement, not triage; NIST's DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms the platform prioritizes continuous detection and rapid incident analysis over investigation tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal network visibility or endpoint response; Group-IB is external threat hunting, not incident containment.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
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Common questions about comparing Cyfirma DeTCT vs Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform: Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform differentiates with Continuous monitoring of open, deep, and dark web sources, Neural network-based detection of phishing and scams, Three-stage takedown process for violation removal.
Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyfirma DeTCT and Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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