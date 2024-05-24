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Centraleyes Centraleyes+

by Centraleyes

Premium GRC platform for compliance automation, attestation, and certification

GRC Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Audit
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Centraleyes Centraleyes+ Description

Centraleyes+ is a premium tier of the Centraleyes GRC platform designed to facilitate compliance automation, attestation, and certification processes. The platform provides capabilities for managing multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, CMMC, FedRAMP, HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST CSF. The platform includes automated evidence collection functionality that tags and organizes compliance evidence during regular operations. It features multi-framework intelligence with automated crosswalks to manage overlapping requirements across different compliance standards, reducing duplicate effort. Centraleyes+ enables direct collaboration with certified auditors and CPA firms within the platform workspace, eliminating the need for file transfers and email exchanges. The system maintains audit trails and provides real-time visibility through dashboards for monitoring progress, managing controls, and tracking remediation activities. The platform includes preloaded compliance frameworks and policy templates to support audit preparation. It supports assessment execution, control management, evidence collection, and remediation tracking in a centralized environment. The system is designed to accommodate multi-region teams and varying audit timelines for organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. Centraleyes+ maintains continuous alignment of controls, evidence, and documentation with audit standards to support ongoing audit readiness.

Centraleyes Centraleyes+ FAQ

Common questions about Centraleyes Centraleyes+ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Centraleyes Centraleyes+ is Premium GRC platform for compliance automation, attestation, and certification developed by Centraleyes. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit.

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