StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) Description

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) is a compliance assessment platform that evaluates organizational adherence to multiple cybersecurity frameworks including CIS Controls v7 and v8, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27002:2022, and NIST CSF 2.0. The tool provides interactive dashboards that display compliance percentages, gap analysis, and overall security posture scores. Users can view and manage security controls through filterable lists based on compliance status, asset type, and security function. CPT includes evidence management capabilities that allow organizations to upload and track documentation for each control, supporting internal audits and compliance verification. The platform offers export functionality for reports in PDF and Excel formats. For CIS v8 specifically, the tool incorporates Risk Assessment Method (RAM) for evaluating information security risks and Community Defense Model (CDM) that maps safeguards to MITRE ATT&CK attack vectors and techniques. It includes a policy generator that creates CIS v8-aligned policy templates and provides regulatory recommendations, required skill sets, and technology suggestions for each control. The platform features an asset management view for tracking compliance progress across organizational employees and includes a certificate generation system for organizations achieving 70% or higher compliance, with QR code validation.