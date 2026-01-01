StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) Logo

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT)

Compliance assessment tool for CIS, ISO 27001/27002, and NIST CSF frameworks

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) Description

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) is a compliance assessment platform that evaluates organizational adherence to multiple cybersecurity frameworks including CIS Controls v7 and v8, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27002:2022, and NIST CSF 2.0. The tool provides interactive dashboards that display compliance percentages, gap analysis, and overall security posture scores. Users can view and manage security controls through filterable lists based on compliance status, asset type, and security function. CPT includes evidence management capabilities that allow organizations to upload and track documentation for each control, supporting internal audits and compliance verification. The platform offers export functionality for reports in PDF and Excel formats. For CIS v8 specifically, the tool incorporates Risk Assessment Method (RAM) for evaluating information security risks and Community Defense Model (CDM) that maps safeguards to MITRE ATT&CK attack vectors and techniques. It includes a policy generator that creates CIS v8-aligned policy templates and provides regulatory recommendations, required skill sets, and technology suggestions for each control. The platform features an asset management view for tracking compliance progress across organizational employees and includes a certificate generation system for organizations achieving 70% or higher compliance, with QR code validation.

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) FAQ

Common questions about StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) is Compliance assessment tool for CIS, ISO 27001/27002, and NIST CSF frameworks developed by StrikeOne. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, CIS, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →