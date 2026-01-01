StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT)
Compliance assessment tool for CIS, ISO 27001/27002, and NIST CSF frameworks
StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT)
Compliance assessment tool for CIS, ISO 27001/27002, and NIST CSF frameworks
StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) Description
StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) is a compliance assessment platform that evaluates organizational adherence to multiple cybersecurity frameworks including CIS Controls v7 and v8, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27002:2022, and NIST CSF 2.0. The tool provides interactive dashboards that display compliance percentages, gap analysis, and overall security posture scores. Users can view and manage security controls through filterable lists based on compliance status, asset type, and security function. CPT includes evidence management capabilities that allow organizations to upload and track documentation for each control, supporting internal audits and compliance verification. The platform offers export functionality for reports in PDF and Excel formats. For CIS v8 specifically, the tool incorporates Risk Assessment Method (RAM) for evaluating information security risks and Community Defense Model (CDM) that maps safeguards to MITRE ATT&CK attack vectors and techniques. It includes a policy generator that creates CIS v8-aligned policy templates and provides regulatory recommendations, required skill sets, and technology suggestions for each control. The platform features an asset management view for tracking compliance progress across organizational employees and includes a certificate generation system for organizations achieving 70% or higher compliance, with QR code validation.
StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) FAQ
Common questions about StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
StrikeOne Cybersecurity Posture Tool (CPT) is Compliance assessment tool for CIS, ISO 27001/27002, and NIST CSF frameworks developed by StrikeOne. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, CIS, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership