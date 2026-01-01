Vanta Automated Compliance Description

Vanta Automated Compliance is a platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with security and privacy frameworks. The platform supports over 35 frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, with the ability to cross-map controls across multiple frameworks to reduce duplicate work. The platform performs automated, continuous monitoring through 1,200+ hourly tests that connect to over 400 integrations across cloud providers, task trackers, and vulnerability scanners. This continuous monitoring replaces point-in-time status checks with real-time visibility into compliance posture. The system automatically collects audit evidence and provides actionable alerts when issues are detected. Vanta includes policy management capabilities with templates for each framework, a policy builder for customization, and automated employee acceptance tracking. Personnel management features include security awareness training videos, background checks, and customizable onboarding/offboarding workflows. The platform offers both pre-built and custom controls, with AI functionality that maps custom controls to automated tests. Remediation is supported through AI-generated code snippets personalized to the user's infrastructure. The platform includes two-way task tracking, user access reviews, and vulnerability SLA management workflows. Audit support features enable planning, preparation, and execution of audits within the platform, including issue management for tracking audit findings and communication tools for auditor collaboration. Organizations can display passing controls on a Trust Center to demonstrate compliance status to customers in real time. The platform provides an in-app compliance roadmap that guides users from initial setup through successful audit completion, with access to technology and service partners for penetration tests, cyber insurance, and background checks.