Vanta Automated Compliance Logo

Vanta Automated Compliance

Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Vanta Automated Compliance Description

Vanta Automated Compliance is a platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance with security and privacy frameworks. The platform supports over 35 frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, with the ability to cross-map controls across multiple frameworks to reduce duplicate work. The platform performs automated, continuous monitoring through 1,200+ hourly tests that connect to over 400 integrations across cloud providers, task trackers, and vulnerability scanners. This continuous monitoring replaces point-in-time status checks with real-time visibility into compliance posture. The system automatically collects audit evidence and provides actionable alerts when issues are detected. Vanta includes policy management capabilities with templates for each framework, a policy builder for customization, and automated employee acceptance tracking. Personnel management features include security awareness training videos, background checks, and customizable onboarding/offboarding workflows. The platform offers both pre-built and custom controls, with AI functionality that maps custom controls to automated tests. Remediation is supported through AI-generated code snippets personalized to the user's infrastructure. The platform includes two-way task tracking, user access reviews, and vulnerability SLA management workflows. Audit support features enable planning, preparation, and execution of audits within the platform, including issue management for tracking audit findings and communication tools for auditor collaboration. Organizations can display passing controls on a Trust Center to demonstrate compliance status to customers in real time. The platform provides an in-app compliance roadmap that guides users from initial setup through successful audit completion, with access to technology and service partners for penetration tests, cyber insurance, and background checks.

Vanta Automated Compliance FAQ

Common questions about Vanta Automated Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vanta Automated Compliance is Automated compliance platform for security frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA developed by Vanta. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →