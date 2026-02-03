Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blast Platform is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Blast Security. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Cloudlytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will find Blast Platform's value in its ability to simulate policy changes before enforcing them across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, eliminating the trial-and-error cycle that burns security ops time. The agentless API deployment and native control orchestration across SCPs, RCPs, and Kubernetes policies mean you're working with actual cloud primitives rather than wrappers, reducing integration friction. This is not the tool for organizations primarily concerned with detecting anomalies or investigating compromises; Blast prioritizes prevention and posture hardening over the monitoring and response functions that NIST DE.CM emphasizes.
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get the most from Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security because its event analytics engine with machine learning actually surfaces configuration drift and anomalies you'd miss in static CSPM reports. The platform covers the full NIST ID.AM to DE.CM arc from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with native AWS Well-Architected Review integration that cuts compliance remediation work. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; Cloudlytics prioritizes visibility and compliance posture over post-breach investigation.
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Blast Platform vs Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security for your cloud security posture management needs.
Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..
Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security: Cloud security platform for compliance, event analytics, and asset monitoring. built by Cloudlytics. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blast Platform differentiates with Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes). Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security differentiates with Multi-cloud support for AWS, Azure, and GCP, Compliance risk identification and remediation, Event analytics with machine learning.
Blast Platform is developed by Blast Security. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security is developed by Cloudlytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blast Platform integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Active Directory and 2 more. Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Blast Platform and Cloudlytics Cloud-Driven Security serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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