Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Blast Platform is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Blast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud simultaneously will get the most from Aqua Real-Time CSPM because its agentless scanning paired with in-workload visibility actually catches misconfigurations that surface-level inventory tools miss. The vendor's support for VMs, containers, serverless, and Kubernetes clusters across 30+ compliance frameworks means you're not rebuilding mappings for HIPAA one year and PCI the next. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud or needs sophisticated identity and access governance; Aqua prioritizes configuration posture over the identity layer, leaving supply chain risk assessment to adjacent tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will find Blast Platform's value in its ability to simulate policy changes before enforcing them across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, eliminating the trial-and-error cycle that burns security ops time. The agentless API deployment and native control orchestration across SCPs, RCPs, and Kubernetes policies mean you're working with actual cloud primitives rather than wrappers, reducing integration friction. This is not the tool for organizations primarily concerned with detecting anomalies or investigating compromises; Blast prioritizes prevention and posture hardening over the monitoring and response functions that NIST DE.CM emphasizes.
Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Real-Time CSPM vs Blast Platform for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..
Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM differentiates with Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Blast Platform differentiates with Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes).
Aqua Real-Time CSPM is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Blast Platform is developed by Blast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Real-Time CSPM and Blast Platform serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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