Aqua Real-Time CSPM: Real-time CSPM for multi-cloud security risk identification and remediation. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud security risk visibility across multi-cloud environments, Agentless scanning combined with in-workload visibility, Cloud resource discovery and unified inventory across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud..

Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.