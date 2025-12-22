Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Blast Platform is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Blast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will find Blast Platform's value in its ability to simulate policy changes before enforcing them across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, eliminating the trial-and-error cycle that burns security ops time. The agentless API deployment and native control orchestration across SCPs, RCPs, and Kubernetes policies mean you're working with actual cloud primitives rather than wrappers, reducing integration friction. This is not the tool for organizations primarily concerned with detecting anomalies or investigating compromises; Blast prioritizes prevention and posture hardening over the monitoring and response functions that NIST DE.CM emphasizes.
CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) vs Blast Platform for your cloud security posture management needs.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..
Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) differentiates with Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication. Blast Platform differentiates with Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes).
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is developed by Aikido Security. Blast Platform is developed by Blast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) integrates with Vanta, Drata. Blast Platform integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Active Directory and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Blast Platform serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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