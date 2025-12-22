Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.