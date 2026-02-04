Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..

RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner: Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment. built by RoboShadow. Core capabilities include External vulnerability scanning with 65,535 port scanning, Internal Windows application vulnerability monitoring, CVE vulnerability reporting with PDF reports..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.