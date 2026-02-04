Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Windows Patch Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ConnectWise, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Windows Patch Management
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed Windows, macOS, and Linux fleets will get the most from Action1 Windows Patch Management because its cloud dashboard eliminates the VPN requirement and offline queuing actually works for branch offices and disconnected endpoints. The phased rollout model with success metrics means you can test patches on 10 percent of machines before rolling to production, reducing the rollback scramble that kills weekends. Skip this if you need deep NIST Recover capabilities or are already locked into a vendor's proprietary patch ecosystem; Action1 prioritizes deployment speed and visibility over recovery automation when patches break things.
CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software
MSB and mid-market IT operations teams should pick ConnectWise RMM Automated Patch Management when patching velocity and compliance reporting matter more than threat hunting; the platform's NOC-tested Windows security updates with approval recommendations and real-time compliance dashboards eliminate the manual triage work that bogs down lean teams. The third-party application patching across thousands of apps handles the messy 80 percent of your attack surface that most patch tools ignore. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context tied to active exploits or priority scoring; ConnectWise RMM patches what's available, not what's actively being weaponized in your environment.
Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Windows Patch Management vs CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..
CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software: Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints. built by ConnectWise, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Windows Patch Management differentiates with Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software differentiates with Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls.
Action1 Windows Patch Management is developed by Action1. CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software is developed by ConnectWise, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Windows Patch Management and CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management, Windows. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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