Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..

CONNECTWISE RMM Automated patch management software: Automated patch management for OS and third-party apps across endpoints. built by ConnectWise, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated patching for Windows operating systems, Third-party application patching for thousands of apps, Customizable patch policies with scheduling and reboot controls..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.