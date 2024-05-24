Iru Vulnerability Management Logo

Iru Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching

Iru Vulnerability Management Description

Iru Vulnerability Management is a vulnerability assessment and remediation platform that provides visibility into software risks across Mac and Windows endpoints. The product operates through a lightweight agent that is shared with Iru's Endpoint Management solution. The platform performs hourly application inventory updates to continuously detect software changes and identify vulnerabilities. It enriches vulnerability data from the National Vulnerability Database, product vendors, and the CVE ecosystem using AI capabilities to produce vulnerability detections. The solution includes a vulnerabilities view that displays security posture with sorting and filtering options. It provides vulnerability impact analysis showing affected software versions, blast radius, and required fixes. The platform supports automated remediation through zero-touch patching for vulnerable applications without requiring admin intervention. For Mac devices, the product offers autonomous response capabilities for over 200 applications in Iru's Auto App catalog, with Windows support planned. The intelligent update handling system silently updates applications when they are closed and prompts users ahead of deadlines. Updates are triggered automatically based on vulnerability severity. The platform is part of the broader Iru suite that includes endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, identity management, and compliance automation capabilities.

Iru Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about Iru Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Iru Vulnerability Management is Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching developed by Iru. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Assessment, Vulnerability Detection.

