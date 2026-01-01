RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner
Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner Description
RoboShadow Vulnerability Scanner is a vulnerability assessment tool included within the RoboShadow Cyber Platform. The scanner performs both internal and external vulnerability scanning to identify weaknesses in systems and networks. The tool provides external vulnerability scanning capabilities including 65,535 port scanning for attack surface mapping. For internal networks, it offers Windows application monitoring to identify vulnerabilities in local devices and software. The scanner generates CVE vulnerability reports in PDF format for compliance and remediation purposes. Web application security testing focuses on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, including SQL injection and cross-site scripting detection. The platform includes Robo Guard, an automated scanning feature that performs daily scans and provides real-time vulnerability detection and reporting. The scanner provides unified visibility across both internal and external attack surfaces, with reporting designed to meet corporate penetration testing requirements. The tool offers a free tier that includes 90% of features, including vulnerability reporting capabilities, making enterprise-grade scanning accessible to individuals and businesses.
