Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..

Iru Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.