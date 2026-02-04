Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Action1 Windows Patch Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Iru Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Windows Patch Management
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed Windows, macOS, and Linux fleets will get the most from Action1 Windows Patch Management because its cloud dashboard eliminates the VPN requirement and offline queuing actually works for branch offices and disconnected endpoints. The phased rollout model with success metrics means you can test patches on 10 percent of machines before rolling to production, reducing the rollback scramble that kills weekends. Skip this if you need deep NIST Recover capabilities or are already locked into a vendor's proprietary patch ecosystem; Action1 prioritizes deployment speed and visibility over recovery automation when patches break things.
Startups and mid-market teams running mixed Mac and Windows environments should pick Iru Vulnerability Management because it patches vulnerable applications automatically without requiring user intervention, which actually closes the gap between detection and remediation that kills most vulnerability programs. The hourly inventory refresh and zero-touch patching for 200+ applications in its Auto App catalog means you're not waiting weeks for patch Tuesday or chasing down users to click install prompts. Skip this if your organization demands agent-free vulnerability detection or needs Linux coverage; Iru is built for endpoint patching speed, not breadth across every platform.
Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Windows Patch Management vs Iru Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Windows Patch Management: Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. built by Action1. Core capabilities include Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required..
Iru Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability management platform for Mac and Windows with automated patching. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Action1 Windows Patch Management differentiates with Cross-OS patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated vulnerability identification and patch deployment, Cloud-based web dashboard with no VPN required. Iru Vulnerability Management differentiates with Hourly application inventory updates, Continuous vulnerability detection across Mac and Windows, AI-enriched vulnerability data from NVD, vendors, and CVE ecosystem.
Action1 Windows Patch Management is developed by Action1. Iru Vulnerability Management is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Action1 Windows Patch Management and Iru Vulnerability Management serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover Patch Management, Windows. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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