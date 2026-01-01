Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management Logo

Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management

Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management Description

Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management is an agentless security platform that detects and prioritizes vulnerabilities across cloud environments. The solution uses SideScanning technology to collect data directly from cloud configurations and workload runtime block storage out-of-band, eliminating the need for agent deployment. The platform creates a full inventory of cloud environments including OS packages, applications, libraries, and versions. It leverages over 20 vulnerability data sources to discover vulnerabilities across the entire cloud estate. Rather than relying solely on CVSS scores, the solution considers the context of cloud assets, their connections, and associated risks to prioritize remediation efforts. Orca combines workload-deep intelligence with cloud configuration metadata in a Unified Data Model. This approach enables the platform to identify attack paths by recognizing when seemingly unrelated issues can be combined to create dangerous risk combinations. The Attack Path Analysis feature assigns business impact scores to each path and presents them in visual graphs with contextual data on relevant cloud entities. The platform includes a From the News widget where Orca's Research Pod curates breaking and trending CVEs with instant analysis of their presence and impact on the environment. Reachability Analysis capabilities help reduce container vulnerabilities by detecting which vulnerable software packages are potentially executable at runtime. Dynamic Runtime Reachability Analysis, available through Orca Sensor, identifies which vulnerable packages are actually executed at runtime.

Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management is Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization developed by Orca Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Attack Paths, Azure.

