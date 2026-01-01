JupiterOne Continuous Evidence Engine Logo

JupiterOne Continuous Evidence Engine

Continuous controls monitoring platform with automated evidence generation

GRC
Commercial
JupiterOne Continuous Evidence Engine Description

JupiterOne Continuous Evidence Engine is a compliance management platform that automates control testing and evidence collection for security programs. The platform generates tamper-proof evidence automatically for each control test and maintains a queryable history of security posture for any point in time over the past 365 days. The system uses a Security Asset Graph to test controls in context by examining relationships between assets, identities, and configurations. This graph-based approach enables validation of controls based on actual infrastructure topology and data flows rather than isolated checks. The platform includes J1QL, a query language that allows organizations to define custom technical controls specific to their security requirements. Users can write queries to validate specific conditions such as MFA implementation across privileged accounts, production access authentication methods, and service account exceptions. The Continuous Evidence Engine provides verifiable audit trails that map controls to assets to evidence, with export capabilities for compliance reports in auditor-friendly formats. The platform addresses the gap between documented compliance claims and actual deployed configurations by providing real-time validation rather than point-in-time snapshots. The system is designed to scale control validation beyond manual testing limitations, enabling security teams to validate hundreds of controls across dynamic infrastructure environments.

JupiterOne Continuous Evidence Engine is Continuous controls monitoring platform with automated evidence generation developed by JupiterOne. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, Audit, Automation.

