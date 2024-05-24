Curlsek Shieldon Description

Curlsek Shieldon is an automated compliance testing platform that uses AI to continuously validate security controls against industry compliance frameworks. The platform supports multiple compliance standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR. The system performs continuous validation of security controls rather than limiting testing to audit periods. It automatically collects and organizes compliance evidence needed for audits, eliminating manual documentation processes. The platform conducts gap analysis to identify areas where security posture does not meet compliance requirements and provides remediation guidance. Shieldon generates audit-ready reports that can be used directly by auditors. The platform includes remediation tracking capabilities with automated follow-ups to monitor progress on addressing compliance gaps. Users can map their security controls to specific framework requirements and the system tests these controls against the selected compliance standards. The platform supports custom compliance frameworks for organizations with industry-specific requirements. It is designed for organizations pursuing compliance certifications, companies in regulated industries, B2B SaaS companies requiring SOC 2, financial services organizations, and healthcare technology companies.