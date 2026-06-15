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These tools capture, preserve, and supervise business communications so you can answer two hard questions on demand: what was said, and can you prove it. They sit on top of email and increasingly Teams, Slack, Zoom, and other channels, writing a tamper-evident copy of every message into immutable storage that survives the original being deleted or edited. The buyers are usually CISOs working alongside legal, compliance, and records teams in regulated industries, where retention mandates, supervision rules, and e-discovery requests turn message history into a legal liability if you cannot produce it accurately. If your obligation is keeping records intact and searchable rather than blocking inbound threats, this is the category that carries that weight.
We cover 12 Communications Archiving & Compliance tools, 0 free and 12 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Cloud-based email archiving with real-time capture, deduplication & eDiscovery.
Unified platform for managing risk on social media & business chat apps.
iMessage capture & archiving solution for financial regulatory compliance.
WhatsApp communication archiving tool for regulatory compliance.
Telegram chat archiving & compliance tool for regulated industries.
Cloud-based email archiving solution with unlimited storage and retention
AI-based archiving and eDiscovery for unified communications platforms
Cloud-based archive for business communications with compliance features
Email archiving solution with encryption, compression, and compliance features
DLP & compliance platform for collaboration tools like Slack and MS Teams
Cloud-based email archiving solution for compliance and e-discovery
Email compliance and archiving solution with DLP and threat protection
Common questions about Communications Archiving & Compliance tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
It is software that automatically captures every business message across email and collaboration channels, stores those copies in tamper-evident immutable storage, and makes them searchable for legal and regulatory purposes. Unlike backup, the goal is an authoritative record you can supervise, hold, and produce in e-discovery, governed by retention policies that enforce how long each message is kept.
Email security filters inbound threats like phishing and malware before delivery. Backup restores data after loss but is mutable and not built for legal defensibility. Archiving stands apart: it preserves an unalterable, indexed copy of communications for retention, supervision, and e-discovery, so it can establish what was said and prove the record was never tampered with.
Start from your actual obligations, whether that is SEC 17a-4, FINRA supervision, GDPR retention limits, HIPAA, or litigation readiness. Then confirm the tool captures every channel you use, stores records WORM-compliant with integrity proof, enforces per-jurisdiction retention and defensible deletion, and gives legal fast federated search, holds, and exportable productions.
For a small team that only needs searchable email history, an open-source archiver can work. For regulated supervision and e-discovery, they usually fall short on certified WORM storage, multi-channel capture for Teams and Slack, reviewer audit trails, and defensible deletion. Commercial tools exist largely because regulators expect documented, attestable controls that DIY setups rarely provide.