These tools capture, preserve, and supervise business communications so you can answer two hard questions on demand: what was said, and can you prove it. They sit on top of email and increasingly Teams, Slack, Zoom, and other channels, writing a tamper-evident copy of every message into immutable storage that survives the original being deleted or edited. The buyers are usually CISOs working alongside legal, compliance, and records teams in regulated industries, where retention mandates, supervision rules, and e-discovery requests turn message history into a legal liability if you cannot produce it accurately. If your obligation is keeping records intact and searchable rather than blocking inbound threats, this is the category that carries that weight.

The most comprehensive Communications Archiving & Compliance directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 12 Communications Archiving & Compliance tools , 0 free and 12 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.