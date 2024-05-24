SpamExperts Email Archiving Description

SpamExperts Email Archiving is an email archiving solution that automatically captures, encrypts, compresses, and stores all email traffic. The system archives incoming and outgoing email communications to provide long-term retention and accessibility. The solution supports compliance requirements including GDPR and HIPAA through tamper-proof archiving capabilities, legal hold functionality, and full audit trails. These features enable organizations to meet data protection and regulatory obligations. The platform offloads email storage from local infrastructure to reduce server strain and improve system performance. This approach aims to lower the total cost of email data ownership by removing storage burden from on-premises systems. Users can search, retrieve, and redeliver archived emails through the interface. The system supports both individual and bulk email operations, providing tools for compliance management, data recovery, and user support activities. The archiving process runs automatically without requiring manual intervention. All archived data is encrypted and compressed to optimize storage while maintaining security. The solution provides centralized management of archived email communications across the organization.