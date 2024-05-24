Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive Description

Theta Lake Compliant Collaboration Archive is a compliance archiving solution designed for unified communications and collaboration platforms. The product captures, retains, and archives communications from collaboration tools to meet regulatory requirements including SEC Rule 17a-4, FINRA, and MiFID II. The solution provides native capture and archiving capabilities for multiple communication modalities including video conferencing, voice calls, chat conversations, and shared content. It features a native chat viewer that displays conversations in their original format with full context, including messages, emojis, images, videos, documents, and files. The platform integrates directly with collaboration platforms through API-based connections to capture communications data. It archives voice and video recordings along with associated metadata and content shared during communications sessions. The system maintains threaded message context and participant information for compliance review purposes. The archive supports eDiscovery functions with search and retrieval capabilities across archived communications. Content is stored in a format that preserves the original context and allows reviewers to examine communications as they occurred. The solution addresses data retention requirements for regulated industries that use modern collaboration platforms for business communications. Theta Lake uses AI and machine learning to assist with compliance workflows and risk detection within archived communications data. The platform is designed to handle the storage and retention challenges associated with rich media content from collaboration tools.