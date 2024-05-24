OpenText Business Communication Archive Description

OpenText Business Communication Archive is a cloud-based archiving solution that captures, stores, and manages business communications from over 50 sources including email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X (Twitter). The platform converts inbound, outbound, and internal messages into standardized, searchable records stored in WORM-compliant immutable storage. The solution provides customizable retention policies with default six-year retention that can be adjusted from one month to indefinite periods. It includes legal hold capabilities, advanced search with keyword filtering, glossary scanning, and OCR scanning of attachments. Users can filter searches by user or timeframe to locate relevant records. The platform supports compliance with regulatory standards including HIPAA, SEC, PCI DSS, FINRA, and GDPR through role-based access controls and delegated administration. Supervisory review features provide policy violation alerts to monitor communications. SimplyShare functionality enables secure sharing of archived data with internal and external stakeholders such as auditors, HR, or legal counsel without requiring external drives or SFTP sites. The solution offers unlimited cloud-based storage capacity and maintains evidentiary integrity through immutable storage architecture. Access is restricted to authorized users with delegated roles who can search, manage, or export data. The platform automates archiving, retention, and search workflows to support eDiscovery, audit requests, and compliance investigations.