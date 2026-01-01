MX Layer Email Compliance
MX Layer Email Compliance
MX Layer Email Compliance Description
MX Layer Email Compliance is an email security and compliance platform that provides email archiving, data leak prevention, and regulatory compliance capabilities. The solution addresses requirements for industries such as finance and healthcare by managing email retention, encryption, and sender/recipient verification. The platform includes email archiving functionality that preserves digital records and supports backup, recovery, and e-discovery operations. It provides self-service search, review, and export tools for IT, legal, compliance, and HR teams. The archive system protects against data loss from ransomware, human error, and technical failures. The solution supports compliance with SEC, FINRA, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks. It holds ISO 22301, 27001, and 27701 certifications. The platform enables surveillance with review, escalation, and reporting capabilities, and provides audit preparation tools with dashboards and reports. Recovery capabilities include restoration of email files, folders, contacts, tasks, and notes. The system supports granular recovery of specific folders or data ranges and can create point-in-time snapshots for export or recovery. The solution operates without requiring hardware infrastructure and offers migration capabilities from legacy archive systems.
