Hardware-accelerated FHE platform for processing data without decrypting it.

Key features: Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) acceleration via dedicated hardware, Processing of sensitive data without decryption at any stage, Purpose-built streaming architecture for encrypted workloads, Support for confidential smart contracts and DeFi protocols, End-to-end encrypted computation for healthcare and genomic data

Shares 6 capabilities with Niobium The Fog : Encryption, Crypto, Quantum Safe, Hardware +2 more