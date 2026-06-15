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Confidential computing protects data while it is being processed, closing the gap that encryption at rest and in transit leave open. The tools here run sensitive workloads inside hardware-backed trusted execution environments (TEEs) and enclaves, so data and code stay encrypted in memory and shielded even from the host OS, hypervisor, and cloud operator. For CISOs, this is how you run regulated or high-value workloads on infrastructure you do not fully control, prove it cryptographically through remote attestation, and let multiple parties compute on shared data without exposing the raw inputs. Some tools push the idea further with encrypted computation techniques like fully homomorphic encryption.
We cover 41 Confidential Computing tools, 4 free and 37 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Hardware-accelerated FHE platform for processing data without decrypting it.
Privacy-preserving platform for secure data collaboration & AI on encrypted data.
Eliminates plaintext LLM inference exposure via client-side data transformation.
FIPS 140-2 Level 4 tamper-proof secure server for critical infrastructure.
Secures cloud servers from APTs, malicious hardware, and insider threats.
Confidential computing platform deploying apps to secure enclaves, no code changes needed.
FHE-based platform for encrypted AI inference and SQL queries on sensitive data.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
Encrypted compute platform for AI inference and SQL search on private data.
PET suite for encrypted search and ML across data boundaries.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
Confidential K8s platform using secure enclaves to protect containerized workloads.
Confidential Computing-based Nextcloud hosting with runtime encryption.
Hardware-based confidential VMs for secure, isolated cloud workloads.
Service mesh for Intel SGX enclave orchestration with remote attestation.
Confidential Kubernetes distro that runtime-encrypts cloud workloads.
Privacy-preserving query platform using FHE to query encrypted, siloed datasets.
Privacy-preserving AI research assistant for secure analysis of sensitive data.
Privacy-preserving data collaboration platform using HE, MPC, FL, and TEE.
Secure multiparty data collaboration platform using TEEs for AI/ML workloads.
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Confidential Computing clean room platform for secure multi-party data sharing.
Japanese firm offering confidential computing, AI security, and data privacy services.
Common questions about Confidential Computing tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Confidential computing is a set of techniques that keep data encrypted while it is actively in use, not just at rest or in transit. Workloads run inside hardware trusted execution environments (TEEs), or enclaves, that isolate memory from the operating system, hypervisor, and cloud provider. Remote attestation lets you verify cryptographically that your code is running in a genuine, unmodified enclave before you trust it with sensitive data.
Encryption at rest protects stored data and encryption in transit protects data moving across a network, but both leave data decrypted in memory the moment an application processes it. That in-use window is exactly where a compromised host, malicious insider, or cloud operator could read it. Confidential computing closes that window by keeping data encrypted in memory inside a hardware enclave, so it stays protected during computation too.
Start with which hardware TEEs it supports (Intel SGX and TDX, AMD SEV-SNP, AWS Nitro Enclaves, Arm CCA) and whether that matches your cloud and on-prem footprint. Then scrutinize the attestation model: who issues and verifies the evidence, and how it ties into your key management. Weigh developer effort, since some tools demand SDK-level rewrites while others lift-and-shift whole containers or VMs into enclaves.
Standard encryption is enough for most workloads. Reach for confidential computing when you must process sensitive data on infrastructure you do not fully trust: running regulated workloads in public cloud, enabling multiple parties to compute on shared data without exposing raw inputs, protecting model weights or proprietary algorithms, or meeting data residency and sovereignty rules. If your threat model includes the host operator or insider access to memory, this is the layer that addresses it.
The hardware enclave features it relies on are built into modern server CPUs from Intel, AMD, and Arm, and major clouds expose them through confidential VM and enclave offerings. You rarely buy new physical hardware; you select confidential-capable instance types. Some tools in this category instead use fully homomorphic encryption, a software approach that computes on encrypted data without a hardware TEE, trading performance for not depending on specific silicon.