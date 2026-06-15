Confidential computing protects data while it is being processed, closing the gap that encryption at rest and in transit leave open. The tools here run sensitive workloads inside hardware-backed trusted execution environments (TEEs) and enclaves, so data and code stay encrypted in memory and shielded even from the host OS, hypervisor, and cloud operator. For CISOs, this is how you run regulated or high-value workloads on infrastructure you do not fully control, prove it cryptographically through remote attestation, and let multiple parties compute on shared data without exposing the raw inputs. Some tools push the idea further with encrypted computation techniques like fully homomorphic encryption.

The most comprehensive Confidential Computing directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 41 Confidential Computing tools , 4 free and 37 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.