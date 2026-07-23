Niobium The Fog Description

The Fog is an encrypted compute platform built on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), designed to allow data to remain encrypted throughout computation — including during processing. Core Foundation: - Built on FHE, a form of lattice-based cryptography that enables computation on encrypted data without ever decrypting it - Zero-trust architecture: the compute infrastructure never accesses plaintext data, removing the need to trust infrastructure or compute providers - Post-quantum secure: lattice-based cryptography is considered resistant to quantum computing attacks - Client-side key management: the platform holds no private key material; only the user holds the private key and can decrypt results locally Hardware Layer (mistic): - FHE has historically been too slow for production use; Niobium developed purpose-built silicon called mistic to address this - mistic Core runs on FPGA today, with an ASIC version in development for further performance gains - Claims up to 50x speed improvement over GPUs for FHE workloads Developer Environment: - The Fog functions as an encrypted cloud platform that orchestrates encrypted workloads across cloud and hybrid systems - Provides SDKs, templates, and tools for building FHE-based applications - Designed for drop-in deployment with no custom orchestration or infrastructure required - Offers workflow templates to accelerate moving from proof-of-concept to production - Includes a developer dashboard and a Developer Partner Program