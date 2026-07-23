FHE-based encrypted compute cloud platform with purpose-built hardware acceleration.
FHE-based encrypted compute cloud platform with purpose-built hardware acceleration.
The Fog is an encrypted compute platform built on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), designed to allow data to remain encrypted throughout computation — including during processing. Core Foundation: - Built on FHE, a form of lattice-based cryptography that enables computation on encrypted data without ever decrypting it - Zero-trust architecture: the compute infrastructure never accesses plaintext data, removing the need to trust infrastructure or compute providers - Post-quantum secure: lattice-based cryptography is considered resistant to quantum computing attacks - Client-side key management: the platform holds no private key material; only the user holds the private key and can decrypt results locally Hardware Layer (mistic): - FHE has historically been too slow for production use; Niobium developed purpose-built silicon called mistic to address this - mistic Core runs on FPGA today, with an ASIC version in development for further performance gains - Claims up to 50x speed improvement over GPUs for FHE workloads Developer Environment: - The Fog functions as an encrypted cloud platform that orchestrates encrypted workloads across cloud and hybrid systems - Provides SDKs, templates, and tools for building FHE-based applications - Designed for drop-in deployment with no custom orchestration or infrastructure required - Offers workflow templates to accelerate moving from proof-of-concept to production - Includes a developer dashboard and a Developer Partner Program
Common questions about Niobium The Fog including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Niobium The Fog is FHE-based encrypted compute cloud platform with purpose-built hardware acceleration, developed by Niobium. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture.
Niobium The Fog offers the following core capabilities:
Niobium The Fog is built for security teams handling Encryption, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture, Hardware. It supports workflows including fully homomorphic encryption (fhe) for computation on encrypted data without decryption, zero-trust compute architecture with no plaintext access by infrastructure, post-quantum secure lattice-based cryptography foundation. Teams typically adopt Niobium The Fog when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/niobium-the-fog
Niobium The Fog is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://niobium.co/platform or contact Niobium directly.
Popular alternatives to Niobium The Fog include:
Compare all Niobium The Fog alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/niobium-the-fog
Niobium The Fog is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture, Hardware, Hardware Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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