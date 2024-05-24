Fortanix Confidential Computing Description

Fortanix Confidential Computing is a platform that enables data to be encrypted and processed securely while in use, addressing the third state of data protection alongside data at rest and in transit. The solution utilizes hardware-based trusted execution environments (TEEs) such as Intel SGX and AMD SEV to create isolated secure enclaves where sensitive data remains encrypted during runtime in memory. The platform protects data and code from unauthorized access or modification, even from cloud providers, operating systems, or hypervisors hosting the processing. This isolation is achieved through hardware-based security features that prevent external entities from accessing or modifying data and code executing within the TEE. Fortanix released the first commercially available Runtime Encryption solution using Intel SGX in September 2017, marking the origin of modern confidential computing. The technology enables organizations to run sensitive applications securely in public clouds, edge servers, and untrusted locations. The platform supports regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, SOX, FISMA, PCI DSS, and Cloud Act by providing audit trails, secure data sharing capabilities, and data residency controls. It facilitates multi-party collaboration scenarios and secure data exchange between organizations while maintaining privacy and security, including use cases in blockchain and multi-party machine learning. Financial institutions, federal agencies, defense units, healthcare organizations, and government entities use the platform to achieve enhanced security and privacy for their most sensitive workloads.