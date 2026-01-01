Top picks: PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware, SpeQtral, ResQuant — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating Fortaegis Silicon Platform alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a commercial Quantum Security tool developed by Fortaegis Technologies. Security professionals most commonly compare it with PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware, SpeQtral, ResQuant, ZeroTier Quantum, and KETS Quantum Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Fortaegis Silicon Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions.
Shares 5 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Secure Boot, Quantum Safe, Hardware +1 more
QKD platform combining satellite & fibre to secure comms against quantum threats.
Shares 6 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Physical Security, Network Protection, Quantum Safe +2 more
Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions.
Shares 4 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Quantum Safe, Hardware, Hardware Security
Post-quantum secure network overlay platform for distributed environments.
Shares 4 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, Quantum Safe
Chip-based QKD and QRNG hardware for quantum-safe cryptographic security.
Shares 5 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Quantum Safe, Critical Infrastructure, Hardware +1 more
Post-quantum TPM hardware for server, edge, and custom PCB deployments.
Shares 5 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Physical Security, Quantum Safe, Critical Infrastructure +1 more
Post-quantum security platform for space, IoT, edge, and critical systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Secure Boot, Quantum Safe, Critical Infrastructure +1 more
Hardware-anchored post-quantum cryptography platform for infra migration.
Shares 5 capabilities with Fortaegis Silicon Platform: Encryption, Zero Trust Architecture, Quantum Safe, Critical Infrastructure +1 more
Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions.
QKD platform combining satellite & fibre to secure comms against quantum threats.
Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions.
Post-quantum secure network overlay platform for distributed environments.
Chip-based QKD and QRNG hardware for quantum-safe cryptographic security.
Post-quantum TPM hardware for server, edge, and custom PCB deployments.
Post-quantum security platform for space, IoT, edge, and critical systems.
Hardware-anchored post-quantum cryptography platform for infra migration.
Quantum-enabled portfolio for key mgmt, QKD, QRNG, and data protection.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints.
Modular PQC platform covering identity, VPN, and messaging security.
QEaaS platform for quantum entropy generation and secure distribution to endpoints.
Quantum-secure VPN solution protecting data-in-motion and data-at-rest
Hardware-based network encryption system for securing data in motion
SDK for integrating NIST-standardized PQC algorithms into apps and devices.
Quantum-based QRNG, QKD, and enterprise key mgmt for post-quantum security.
PQC platform for crypto asset discovery, remediation, and compliance reporting.
Cyberstorage platform using shard-based encryption to prevent ransomware & cut costs.
Quantum-resilient cyberstorage with keyless encryption & auto data restoration.
Quantum key distribution platform using prime-indexed phase rotations (PB-QKD).
Quantum-based link verification for optical communication networks
Quantum-safe cryptography and key management solutions provider.
Quantum-safe hardware & software using QRNG and PQC for encryption.
Quantum-safe data protection platform securing data in transit with encryption
Quantum security platform protecting confidential data across environments
AI-powered platform for cryptographic asset discovery and PQC transition mgmt.
Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience
Long-distance quantum key distribution system for secure cryptographic key exchange.
AI and quantum computing platform for cybersecurity, drug discovery, and science.
Quantum-safe encryption product for securing network data in transit.
Cryptographic intelligence platform for mapping hidden encryption & PQC risks.
Software platform providing quantum-resistant encryption, key exchange, and auth.
Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards
Automated cryptography discovery and inventory tool for PQC compliance
Post-quantum cryptographic authentication solution with passwordless access
Quantum Key Distribution system for ultra-secure communications
Quantum random number generator chip for cryptographic applications
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Hash-based blockchain tech for quantum-immune data integrity & authentication.
Agentless crypto inventory & risk assessment tool for PQC readiness.
Encrypted mobile voice & messaging app using post-quantum cryptography.
Nondeterministic block encryption algo resistant to quantum & AI attacks.
Post-quantum crypto discovery, agility & mgmt for US gov agencies.
Hardware QKD system for quantum-secure cryptographic key distribution.
AI-driven IT asset mapping platform for post-quantum cryptography readiness.
Post-quantum cryptography library with NIST-standardized algorithms
API-based quantum-resilient entropy service for cryptographic operations
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Fortaegis Silicon Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Fortaegis Silicon Platform include PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware, SpeQtral, ResQuant, ZeroTier Quantum, and KETS Quantum Security. These Quantum Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Fortaegis Silicon Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Quantum Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a commercial Quantum Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a Quantum Security tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for quantum security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.