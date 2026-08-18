Fortaegis Silicon Platform Description

Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a hardware-software security architecture developed by Fortaegis Technologies that embeds security controls directly into custom silicon (semiconductors). The platform combines proprietary ASICs, firmware, and software into a unified full-stack compute architecture designed to protect digital infrastructure against advanced threats, including AI-enabled and quantum-computing-based attacks. Core approach: - Security is implemented at the physics level of compute, embedding data sovereignty and integrity controls into the silicon itself rather than relying on software or traditional hardware security modules - The platform extends identity and integrity verification across networked systems, enabling zero-trust authentication at scale - The architecture is described as intrinsically quantum-resistant by design, not through post-quantum cryptographic software overlays Protection scope: - Data in memory, data in use, and data in transit between systems - Supports cloud-to-edge network environments - Applicable to contested/defense environments, autonomous manufacturing, and secure communications Deployment: - Operational and deployed by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across Europe, the United States, Japan, and Singapore - Can function as a standalone sovereign compute foundation or integrate within existing network infrastructure - Supports dual-use environments (civilian and defense) Target sectors: - National security and defense - Critical infrastructure - Enterprise and government cloud/edge networks - Telecommunications and secure communications - Autonomous manufacturing