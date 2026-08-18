Silicon-level secure compute platform with quantum-resistant, zero-trust architecture.
Silicon-level secure compute platform with quantum-resistant, zero-trust architecture.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a hardware-software security architecture developed by Fortaegis Technologies that embeds security controls directly into custom silicon (semiconductors). The platform combines proprietary ASICs, firmware, and software into a unified full-stack compute architecture designed to protect digital infrastructure against advanced threats, including AI-enabled and quantum-computing-based attacks. Core approach: - Security is implemented at the physics level of compute, embedding data sovereignty and integrity controls into the silicon itself rather than relying on software or traditional hardware security modules - The platform extends identity and integrity verification across networked systems, enabling zero-trust authentication at scale - The architecture is described as intrinsically quantum-resistant by design, not through post-quantum cryptographic software overlays Protection scope: - Data in memory, data in use, and data in transit between systems - Supports cloud-to-edge network environments - Applicable to contested/defense environments, autonomous manufacturing, and secure communications Deployment: - Operational and deployed by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across Europe, the United States, Japan, and Singapore - Can function as a standalone sovereign compute foundation or integrate within existing network infrastructure - Supports dual-use environments (civilian and defense) Target sectors: - National security and defense - Critical infrastructure - Enterprise and government cloud/edge networks - Telecommunications and secure communications - Autonomous manufacturing
Common questions about Fortaegis Silicon Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is Silicon-level secure compute platform with quantum-resistant, zero-trust architecture, developed by Fortaegis Technologies. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Hardware Security, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is built for security teams handling Hardware Security, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture, Critical Infrastructure. It supports workflows including security embedded directly into proprietary silicon (asics), intrinsic quantum resistance by hardware design, zero-trust authentication across networked systems. Teams typically adopt Fortaegis Silicon Platform when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/fortaegis-silicon-platform
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://fortaegis.com/ or contact Fortaegis Technologies directly.
Popular alternatives to Fortaegis Silicon Platform include:
Compare all Fortaegis Silicon Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/fortaegis-silicon-platform
Fortaegis Silicon Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Hardware Security, Quantum Safe, Zero Trust Architecture, Critical Infrastructure, Encryption. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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