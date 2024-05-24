Top Alternatives to DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditorData Protection
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
33 Alternatives to DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor
Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access
Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance
Windows-based GUI for managing HPE NonStop SQL/MX and SQL/MP databases
Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases
Database activity monitoring solution for cloud and on-premises databases
Data security platform for protecting data across hybrid cloud and AI environments
Column-level database encryption without application code modification
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
Audits SQL Server configuration and permission changes with real-time alerts.
PQC-encrypted data storage server with obfuscated network gateway
Decentralized data server with PQC encryption for secure data transfer
Data security platform providing in-use encryption for databases and apps
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
FHE-powered vector database security platform for AI/LLM data protection
Data protection platform embedding security within data using fragmentation
Encryption toolkit for Broadcom IDMS data at rest and in process on IBM Z.
z/OS mainframe file-level encryption & key management toolkit.
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
DB encryption plug-in with app independence and encrypted index search.
Encryption solution for SAP R/3 with automated config and upgrade support.
Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.
End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data.
Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.
Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities.
