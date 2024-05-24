DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor Logo

Top Alternatives to DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor

Data Protection

Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting

33 Alternatives to DBApp Security DAS-DBAuditor

Formal Protocol Security Logo
Formal Protocol Security

Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies

Data Protection
ALTR Data Security Platform Logo
ALTR Data Security Platform

Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance

Data Protection
SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform Logo
SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform

Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access

Data Protection
IBM Guardium Logo
IBM Guardium

Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance

Data Protection
XYPRO SQLXPress Logo
XYPRO SQLXPress

Windows-based GUI for managing HPE NonStop SQL/MX and SQL/MP databases

Data Protection
XYPRO WASL Logo
XYPRO WASL

Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases

Data Protection
SecuPi Proactive DAM Logo
SecuPi Proactive DAM

Database activity monitoring solution for cloud and on-premises databases

Data Protection
IBM Guardium Data Security Center Logo
IBM Guardium Data Security Center

Data security platform for protecting data across hybrid cloud and AI environments

Data Protection
Thales CipherTrust Database Protection Logo
Thales CipherTrust Database Protection

Column-level database encryption without application code modification

Data Protection
Certera SSL Tools Logo
Certera SSL Tools

Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs

Data Protection
Free
Lepide SQL Server Auditor Logo
Lepide SQL Server Auditor

Audits SQL Server configuration and permission changes with real-time alerts.

Data Protection
Private Encrypted Data Storage Server PQC Logo
Private Encrypted Data Storage Server PQC

PQC-encrypted data storage server with obfuscated network gateway

Data Protection
CIS Digital Dead-Drop (3D) Data Server PQC Logo
CIS Digital Dead-Drop (3D) Data Server PQC

Decentralized data server with PQC encryption for secure data transfer

Data Protection
Sotero Data Security Platform Logo
Sotero Data Security Platform

Data security platform providing in-use encryption for databases and apps

Data Protection
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring Logo
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring

Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security

Data Protection
Mirror Security Vector Intelligence Platform Logo
Mirror Security Vector Intelligence Platform

FHE-powered vector database security platform for AI/LLM data protection

Data Protection
Self-Protecting Data Platform Logo
Self-Protecting Data Platform

Data protection platform embedding security within data using fragmentation

Data Protection
MegaCryption IDMS Logo
MegaCryption IDMS

Encryption toolkit for Broadcom IDMS data at rest and in process on IBM Z.

Data Protection
MegaCryption Logo
MegaCryption

z/OS mainframe file-level encryption & key management toolkit.

Data Protection
Baffle Advanced Data Protection Logo
Baffle Advanced Data Protection

Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.

Data Protection
CalCom CHS for SQL Server Logo
CalCom CHS for SQL Server

Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.

Data Protection
CipherStash Protect Logo
CipherStash Protect

TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.

Data Protection
Cord3 Logo
Cord3

Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.

Data Protection
DataSunrise Database Security Logo
DataSunrise Database Security

DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.

Data Protection
eGlobal CubeOne Plug-In Logo
eGlobal CubeOne Plug-In

DB encryption plug-in with app independence and encrypted index search.

Data Protection
CubeOne for SAP Logo
CubeOne for SAP

Encryption solution for SAP R/3 with automated config and upgrade support.

Data Protection
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption Logo
Enclaive Managed Databases w/ Data-in-Use Encryption

Managed DB hosting with encryption at rest, in transit, and in use.

Data Protection
Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce Logo
Odaseva Data Encryption for Salesforce

End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data.

Data Protection
Randtronics DPM easyCipher Logo
Randtronics DPM easyCipher

Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops.

Data Protection
Acra Logo
Acra

A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.

Data Protection
Free
DBeaver Logo
DBeaver

Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.

Data Protection
Free
PHP Encryption Logo
PHP Encryption

A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.

Data Protection
Free
BitLocker Logo
BitLocker

Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities.

Data Protection
Free

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →