Graylog SIEM: AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops. built by Graylog, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection and automated investigations, Centralized log collection and analysis, Real-time monitoring with alerting..

Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Security log analysis and aggregation, Real-time threat detection, Vulnerability detection and prioritization..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.