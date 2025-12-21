Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Graylog SIEM is a commercial security information and event management tool by Graylog, Inc.. Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is a commercial security information and event management tool by Wazuh. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Wazuh Security Information and Event Management because it delivers detection and analysis without the licensing sprawl of proprietary SIEMs, letting you monitor more assets per dollar spent. The platform covers continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis across NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, with vulnerability detection and CIS benchmark scanning built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if you need out-of-the-box threat hunting or your team lacks the engineering capacity to tune correlation rules; Wazuh requires more hands-on configuration than point-and-click competitors, and its strength in detection means you'll surface more alerts than some vendors' tools will even generate.
AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops
Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data.
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Common questions about comparing Graylog SIEM vs Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for your security information and event management needs.
Graylog SIEM: AI-powered SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and IT ops. built by Graylog, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection and automated investigations, Centralized log collection and analysis, Real-time monitoring with alerting..
Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM): Centralized SIEM platform for aggregating and analyzing telemetry data. built by Wazuh. Core capabilities include Security log analysis and aggregation, Real-time threat detection, Vulnerability detection and prioritization..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Graylog SIEM differentiates with AI-powered threat detection and automated investigations, Centralized log collection and analysis, Real-time monitoring with alerting. Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) differentiates with Security log analysis and aggregation, Real-time threat detection, Vulnerability detection and prioritization.
Graylog SIEM is developed by Graylog, Inc.. Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is developed by Wazuh. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Graylog SIEM and Wazuh Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Alerting, Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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