ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..

VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform: Malware sandboxing platform for threat analysis and detection in SOCs. built by VMRay. Core capabilities include Malware sandboxing and analysis, Multi-OS analysis environments (Windows, Linux, MacOS), VTI threat scoring system..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.