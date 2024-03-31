Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ANY.RUN is a commercial malware analysis tool by ANY.RUN. VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform is a commercial malware analysis tool by VMRay. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best malware analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Incident response teams and threat hunters who need to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment and watch the execution in real time will get the most from ANY.RUN; its interactive sandbox lets you pivot through network calls, registry changes, and process trees live rather than waiting for static analysis reports. The platform supports over 100 malware families with behavioral signatures, and the free tier removes friction for teams validating samples before escalation. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or deep code-level debugging; ANY.RUN prioritizes live observation over artifact recovery.
VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform
SOC teams handling high-volume malware samples will get the most from VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform because its VTI scoring system cuts through the noise of sandbox alerts, surfacing only threats that matter. The platform analyzes Windows, Linux, and macOS binaries in parallel across cloud and on-premises infrastructure, letting you process competing samples without architectural redesign. Skip this if your organization needs post-incident forensics and recovery guidance; VMRay maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, which means it prioritizes detection and analysis over remediation workflows.
Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams.
Malware sandboxing platform for threat analysis and detection in SOCs
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Common questions about comparing ANY.RUN vs VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform for your malware analysis needs.
ANY.RUN: Interactive malware sandbox with TI lookup and IOC feeds for SOC teams. built by ANY.RUN. Core capabilities include Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation..
VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform: Malware sandboxing platform for threat analysis and detection in SOCs. built by VMRay. Core capabilities include Malware sandboxing and analysis, Multi-OS analysis environments (Windows, Linux, MacOS), VTI threat scoring system..
Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ANY.RUN differentiates with Interactive cloud-based malware sandbox with real-time VM interaction, Dynamic behavioral analysis of files and URLs, Network traffic monitoring and analysis during detonation. VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform differentiates with Malware sandboxing and analysis, Multi-OS analysis environments (Windows, Linux, MacOS), VTI threat scoring system.
ANY.RUN is developed by ANY.RUN. VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform is developed by VMRay. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ANY.RUN and VMRay Threat Analysis and Detection Platform serve similar Malware Analysis use cases: both are Malware Analysis tools, both cover Sandbox, IOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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