Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. uSecure uBreach is a commercial digital risk protection tool by usecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Startups and SMBs with dispersed workforces will get real value from uSecure uBreach because it catches exposed employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, then routes remediation to users directly instead of drowning security teams in alerts. The tool runs weekly scans across your domain and dark web breach databases with instant notifications to affected employees, which covers the detection and analysis phases of NIST DE.CM and DE.AE without requiring you to staff a dedicated threat intelligence function. Skip this if you need forensic-grade breach investigation or response playbooks; uBreach stops at "your password is out there," not "here's what the attacker did with it.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs uSecure uBreach for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. uSecure uBreach differentiates with Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. uSecure uBreach is developed by usecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and uSecure uBreach serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Key differences: Lunar is Free while uSecure uBreach is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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