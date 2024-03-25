Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. uSecure uBreach is a commercial digital risk protection tool by usecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Startups and SMBs with dispersed workforces will get real value from uSecure uBreach because it catches exposed employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, then routes remediation to users directly instead of drowning security teams in alerts. The tool runs weekly scans across your domain and dark web breach databases with instant notifications to affected employees, which covers the detection and analysis phases of NIST DE.CM and DE.AE without requiring you to staff a dedicated threat intelligence function. Skip this if you need forensic-grade breach investigation or response playbooks; uBreach stops at "your password is out there," not "here's what the attacker did with it.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs uSecure uBreach for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. uSecure uBreach differentiates with Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. uSecure uBreach is developed by usecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and uSecure uBreach serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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