DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

uSecure uBreach: Dark web monitoring tool that detects exposed credentials and user data. built by usecure. Core capabilities include Automatic weekly scans for exposed credentials, Dark web breach database monitoring, Email account monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.