Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by UncommonX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what's actually connected to their network will find UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management's agentless approach cuts through the noise without deployment friction. Its passive integration with NetFlow and syslog means you get visibility without agents to manage, and the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage reflects a tool purpose-built for asset inventory and risk correlation rather than incident response. Skip this if you need continuous threat detection or behavioral analytics; UncommonX excels at telling you what you own and which assets matter, not what those assets are currently doing.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is developed by UncommonX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Mapping, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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