Forward Enterprise: Network digital twin platform for visibility, security & ops assurance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Network digital twin modeling (mathematical model of the network), End-to-end path analysis and verification, Network Query Engine (NQE) for structured network queries..

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.