Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by UncommonX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what's actually connected to their network will find UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management's agentless approach cuts through the noise without deployment friction. Its passive integration with NetFlow and syslog means you get visibility without agents to manage, and the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage reflects a tool purpose-built for asset inventory and risk correlation rather than incident response. Skip this if you need continuous threat detection or behavioral analytics; UncommonX excels at telling you what you own and which assets matter, not what those assets are currently doing.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
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Common questions about comparing Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) vs UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is developed by UncommonX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) and UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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