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Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation

by Tamnoon

AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Infrastructure As Code
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Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation Description

Tamnoon is a cloud security remediation platform that integrates with existing cloud security tools to automate the remediation process. The platform aggregates cloud security alerts from multiple sources into a centralized location and uses an AI agent called Tami to enrich alerts with contextual information gathered from cloud environment metadata and active investigation. The system deduplicates and aggregates alerts to create a prioritized task backlog. Tasks are scored based on risk severity and asset criticality, with particular focus on protecting critical infrastructure. The platform performs deep impact analysis by combining AI capabilities with human cloud security professionals (CloudPros) when needed. Tamnoon converts security recommendations into verified engineering tasks that include CLI commands, Infrastructure as Code templates, and validation scripts. The platform handles the majority of remediation preparation work, leaving developers to verify and deploy the production-ready fixes. Each remediation includes a prevention plan that utilizes cloud-native solutions and guardrails to prevent the same security issue from recurring. The platform integrates with RBAC systems to associate assets with appropriate teams and personnel for organizational alignment.

Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation FAQ

Common questions about Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation is AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution developed by Tamnoon. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Infrastructure As Code.

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