AiStrike Cloud Investigation: AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response. built by AiStrike. Core capabilities include Automated alert analytics with contextual enrichment, Alert correlation and grouping by root cause, AI-guided investigation with business impact assessment..

Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation: AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution. built by Tamnoon. Core capabilities include Centralized cloud security alert aggregation, AI-driven alert enrichment with cloud environment context, Alert deduplication and aggregation..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.